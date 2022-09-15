Kathleen Rae Ringwood

Kathleen Rae (Gainor) Ringwood was born on Jan. 10, 1947, and passed from heart failure on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kaiser’s San Francisco hospital at 75 years of age. She was the daughter of Pomy and Donna Rae Gainor (deceased). Kathy grew up in Walnut Creek, Calif. with her most recent residence being Banning.
Kathy was noted for her personality and humor. She related to those from 6 to 96. One 30-year-old mother invited her to several of her children’s birthdays. That mother wrote: “She was an amazing person and cared for me more than anyone has ever.”
A former 75-year-old neighbor wrote, “Just want you to know that I will always remember Kathy for being so much fun, her laughter and good humor. She lived life as she wanted and will be missed by so many.”
Kathy’s first job was in a junior administrative position with Enterprise Commercial Co. Later she joined Kaiser Aluminum’s Can Lab in San Leandro, Calif. as purchasing agent. After several years she moved to Baton Rouge, La. where she served as the office manager for the Baton Rouge Lawyer Referral Assoc.
Kathleen was a man’s dream as she loved most sports. She was an original Raider Rooter. She began attending Raider games in the late-‘60s. Kathleen attended Super Bowl XV in New Orleans (the Raiders won over the Eagles.) The current Raiders’ pre-season record had her really jacked-up. Boxing was her second favorite sport. She regularly attended gathering for and bet on the fights. She was high on an up-and-coming local boxer, Ryan Garcia.
Kathleen is survived by three cousins: Bill, Rusty and Terry Gainor. She is also survived by her life’s companion of 48 years, Alan Van Deusen.
“The empty chair next to me will never again be filled with her humor, love and laughter,” said Van Deusen. “May the Lord bless and keep her. I miss you Punkin Eater.”
