With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Kathleen (Kathy) O’Camb-Peter, who was a kind, caring, and funny woman. She died in her home in Cherry Valley on Nov. 7.
Kathy was born in Rosemead in 1949, but she and her parents Laurence O’Camb and Ruth Wageman-O’Camb, and brothers Dan, Tom, and Keith moved to Beaumont in 1957. She remained in Beaumont, graduating from Beaumont High School in 1967 and from Mt. San Jacinto College with an Associate’s of Science degree in mathematics in 1970. She married Rolf Peter in 1969.
They danced frequently—square, round, rhomboida l– you name it. They also had a daughter Kimberly and a son Jason. Many years later, she had her second daughter Ashley.
Kathy followed Einstein’s advice that “only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”
She gave every bit of herself to her children and found somewhere the additional capacity to care for others as a nurse. She started in 1984 as a LVN at San Gorgonio hospital; she earned her RN degree in 1988, and worked as a med-surg nurse at Hemet Valley Medical Center for 12 years. After that, she shifted her nursing service to Riverside county health clinics, where she worked until her retirement.
Kathy loved the mountains, animals, interesting succulents, walking her terrier Niles, and being outdoors. She supported numerous animal rescue organizations and sponsored the education of children in developing nations. She also loved reading mystery novels and historical fiction. She worked for a time in the children’s section of the Beaumont Library, and more recently helped with her community library.
She is survived by all the aforementioned relatives except her parents, as well as by two nieces and three nephews.
Join us in celebrating Kathy’s memory with a Mass at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont on Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.