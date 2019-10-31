Kathleen Ann Nelson (Butler) passed away on Oct. 25 in Banning.
She was 82. Kay was born in Boston on Nov. 18, 1936.
Married for 63 years, Kay loved traveling the world as an Army spouse and took government positions everywhere her family was stationed.
She raised her children while living abroad from Europe to Central and South America; and various locations throughout the United States.
After retirement, Kay settled in Yucaipa, where her family continued to grow with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kay loved acting in small theatre productions along with husband Ron; both were quite the acting pair.
Kay loved her travel adventures and her house was filled with tributes to those travels.
Kay’s love of life, travel, education and can-do attitude inspired her children to own very successful lives as teachers, businessmen and military leaders.
Kay’s energy, vitality for life and grand personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband Ronald Nelson, children Lucia, Rick, Chris and Vin; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life and service for Kay will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
