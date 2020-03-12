Kathleen A. Dawson died on Feb. 26 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
She was 91. Kathleen was born on March 3, 1928 in Withernsea, England.
She was married for 56 years to Estel Dawson, who died in 2005.
They were married in Heidelberg, Germany. She lived in Banning with Estel for 24 years.
Prior to Banning, Kathleen lived in Withernsea for 17 years; Heidelberg seven years; Newport News, Va. three years; Prescott, England two years; Long Beach for four years; Tacoma, Wash. for two years; Fort Clayton, Panama for two years; and Long Beach again for 30 years and then Banning.
Kathleen was a high school graduate, and aerospace branch manager at McDonald-Douglas (now Boeing) for 25 years.
She was the highest-ranking woman at McDonald-Douglas in the late 1960s.
She was a Methodist, loved to ski (in her younger days); and loved to play card games.
Kathleen is survived by daughter Linda Dawson-Elliott of Salinas and son David Dawson of Banning.
Visitation is on March 18 at 9 a.m. at Wiefels & Sons Mortuary in Banning.
Funeral services will directly follow at 9:30 a.m.
Kathleen will be buried beside her husband Estel at Riverside National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. “Together Forever.”
Family suggests contributions be made to American Heart Association.
