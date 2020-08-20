Karl George Hansen died on Aug. 13 at his home in Cherry Valley of natural causes.
Hansen was a resident of Cherry Valley for 63 years.
He is survived by son Kasey Johnston of Cherry Valley; daughters Kristina Hansen and Alisha Hansen of Cherry Valley; granddaughters Avi Johnston of Riverside and Charlotte O’haver of Cherry Valley; and grandsons Lian Johnston and Conor O’haver of Cherry Valley.
Karl is preceded in death by father Paul Hansen of Cherry Valley; mother Frances Hansen of Hayfork, Calif.; and significant other Valeri Johnston of Cherry Valley.
