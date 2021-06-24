Karen Anne Belk passed away on April 25, 2021 after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.
Karen was born on Feb. 2, 1959 in San Bernardino.
She was the daughter of the late Walda Picard and Philip Wyler.
She is survived by her beloved son Jeremy Belk of Arizona.
Karen graduated from Cajon High School.
She loved to do crafts, had a creative eye and talent to go with it.
She was extremely caring, always had a smile on her face and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.
She was the live-in caretaker for many people, as well as her dad, Philip, who she lovingly cared for until his passing.
Karen is survived by siblings David Wyler of Nova Scotia, Amy Wyler of Hawaii and Kelly Wyler of California.
Karen was lovingly known by her nieces and nephews as “Crazy Aunt Karen.”
She had a huge heart and free spirit that will be remembered by those who loved her.
Karen has been cremated and a service to honor her life will be held on July 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont.
