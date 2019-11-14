Karen Alloway, a longtime Banning resident, died Nov. 7, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
She was 75.
Born in Council Bluffs, IA., in 1944, Alloway lived in Banning for 32 years.
Alloway was married to Paul Alloway for 23 years.
She worked with the Banning Unified School District for 15 years and was a member of Bethany Bible Church in Banning.
She is survived by her husband Paul of Banning, son Anthony Hall of Banning; three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Bessie Erickson, and her son Kris Knox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23, at Bethany Bible Church, 375 San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Interment will be private.
Wiefels & Son Mortuary and Cremation Services in Banning handled arrangements.
