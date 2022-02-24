Kai Vikchai, 78, of Riverside, passed away Feb. 3, 2022.
Kai was born Aug. 2, 1943 in Cambodia.
Kai was a loving housewife and she enjoyed gardening.
Kai is survived by Bophan Phaymany, Scott Vikchai, Ongchan Vikchai, Julie Vikchai, Linda Vikchai, Nola Vikchai, Joy Vikchai, Limpung Vikchai, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing for Kai will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont, followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m..
Serving, as pallbearers are Phon, Kevin, Tyson, Arthur, K.C., and Eddie.
Kai will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Long Beach.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Vikchai family.
