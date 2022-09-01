On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, Justine Vallez passed away.
Justine Vallez was born to Juan Vallez and Lourdes Cristerna on Dec. 14, 1981, in Hawthorne, with sisters Cynthia and Wendy. Justine was the youngest and the most curious of the three.
He family says, “She was like a Tasmanian devil. She definitely made an entrance when she arrived somewhere. Justine was a daddy’s girl and it is nice to know she is with dad and not alone.”
Justine loved to do arts and crafts, listen to music, shop for sneakers and do outings with her children and friends.
Justine is survived by her children, Destiny, John Paul, Ephrain, Julia, Jacob, her mother Lourdes, her sisters Cynthia and Wendy, and her partner Jared.
Justine was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a girlfriend and a friend to many.
“We love you, Justine! You will be greatly missed. You may be gone but will never be forgotten,” the family stated.
