Juliet Emily Allen passed away on Nov. 24 of natural causes in Youngtown, Ariz. She was 76.
Juliet was born on Oct. 16, 1943.
Juliet was a longtime icon of Mr. T’s and Billy T’s restaurant in Banning, where in her tenure as server acquired life-long friends and became ‘Gramma Julie’ to many of the Pass area children.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Allen; brother Melvin Wolfe; sister Rebecca Lockwood, sister Helen (Rachel) Harmon.
She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses: Theresa (Angel) Rincon of Surprise, Ariz.; Tanya (Gabriel) Penna of Beaumont; and Rachel (Michael) Grant of Kansas City, Mo.
She was loved, honored and respected by her grandchildren: Angel Rincon, Heather Lederer, Austin Penna, Lana Elrod, Tre’ Williams, and Juliet Penna. She was made a great-grandmother by Aanalayah Turner and Kaori Elrod.
A celebration of life will be held for all who loved her on Nov. 30 at noon at Noble Creek Community Center, 390 West Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont. The family is asking that guests who plan to attend wear purple in lieu of black, as it was her favorite color.
Elena A. Nizzia
Elena A. Nizzia, a 73-year Banning resident, died Nov. 18. She was 96.
She was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church and was part of the Precious Blood Ladies Guild.
Nizzia enjoyed crochet, cooking and Banning Stagecoach Days. She enjoyed bowling and even won a Grandmother of the Year Award.
She served on the Riverside County Election Board.
She is survived by her son John Nizzia of Banning; daughter Angela Ellingson of Banning; and three grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Nizzia; parents Santo and Angela Piotto; three brothers Theodore, Americo and Enest LaFranchi; and her sister Letitia Tracy.
Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. today at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Los Angeles.
Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont is handling arrangements.
