Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19.

Julie was born to Robert Eaton Fahy, who preceded her in death, and Carole Fay Williams Fahy in Redlands.

She grew up in Banning and graduated from Banning High School in 1980.

While attending high school, Julie participated in marching band and was named Worthy Advisor for the Rainbow Girls club.

In 1996, Julie married George Potts Jr. and they resided in San Bernardino. They were married for 26 years.

In 2007, Julie went to work for the city of Riverside in the accounting department. She worked there for 10 years and made many friends.

Julie is survived by her husband George of San Bernardino; her mother Carole Cathcart-Haight of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; brother Jeff (Kim Harlow) of Banning; sister Jill Carstensen (Jim) of Lake Havasu City; niece Morgan Carstensen of Seattle; nephew Jimmy Carstensen of Seattle; sister-in-law Peggy Anderson of Avila Beach, Calif.

A celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

