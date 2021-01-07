Judy Ann Morrison, 79, of Cherry Valley passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
Judy was born May 26, 1941 to Florence Loetterle and Roy Loetterle.
Judy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 60 years and previously lived in Lincoln, Nebraska for 19 years.
She was a homemaker for 60 years and was a member of First Southern Baptist Church and American Dairy Goat Association. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, raising dairy goats and making crafts.
Judy is survived by her husband Larry Wayne Morrison; son Rick Morrison of Benton City, Wash.; daughter Carrie Douglas (Morrison) of Cherry Valley; daughter Shari Lattin of Cherry Valley; daughter Kathy Trueblood of Cherry Valley; and 10 grandkids; 13 great-grandkids and two favorite child dogs Dinah and Katie.
Judy was preceded in death by mother Florence Loetterle and father Roy Loetterle; sister Sondra Kelman.
Judy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. We love you!!
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Morrison family.
