Judy Ann Hayes, 64, of Riverside passed away Nov. 27 in Beaumont.
Judy was born June 5, 1956 in Glendale to William and Jean Young.
She was a resident of Riverside for 50 plus years.
She was a graduate of Institute for Integrative Nutrition and she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by sons Zack Hayes of Riverside, Jeremy Hayes of Morgantown, W.Va. and Derek Hayes of Grand Terrace; daughter Jessica Hayes Maniquis of Beaumont; 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Hayes.
