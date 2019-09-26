Judith McDonough-Treichler

Judith Dianne McDonough-Treichler of Banning, died July 14 at Loma Linda University Medical Center of organ transplant rejection.
She was 80.
Treichler was born Aug. 15, 1938 in Los Angeles to Eleanor and William Anderson.She graduated from Whittier High School in 1956. Judy went on to earn her associate’s degree and nursing credential from Cerritos College in 1971 and began working at Doctor’s Hospital in Lakewood.
From there she went on to earn a doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University in 1991.
During the 1970s Treichler was sent to Saudi Arabia for six months to help train new nurses at the Al Hadi Hospital. She also went to the Philippines for six months to prepare nurses to come to the United States.
Treichler taught courses for Kaiser Permanente, Loma Linda University, University of La Verne and Crafton Hills Community College.
She retired in 2009 to the Sun Lakes community in Banning. McDonough-Treichler was a resident of Banning for 15 years. Prior to living in Banning, she lived in Rancho Cucamonga for 16 years. She is survived by her husband John of Banning; son,Steven McDonough of Oxnard; daughters Joyce Churchill of Anaheim and Jill Cannon of Broomfield, Colo.; and four grandchildren.
Services have been held.
Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont handled the arrangements.
Donations may be made in Treichler’s name to Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue in Banning, or Living Free Animal Refuge in Idyllwild.
