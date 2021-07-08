We regretfully announce the passing of our beloved, Judith (Judy) Conroy on June 24, 2021 at the age of 76.
Judy graduated from Poly High School in Long Beach and completed her associate’s degree from Long Beach City College.
She and her husband Joseph Joe were married in Bellflower.
Judy and Joe moved to Cherry Valley where they raised their two daughters.
Judy was a loving and very supportive mother.
Judy worked many years at Security Pacific Bank in Banning and then Bank of America.
She retired after working from the County of Riverside in Banning.
After retirement, Judy and Joe moved to Sun Lakes in Banning.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Judy tried her best to remain as active as she could and was not going to let her illness stop her from living a full life.
She attended exercise classes such as Tai Chi and Stick.
She enjoyed knitting, reading and puzzles. She loved being with family and friends.
She cherished her dogs and liked going to the dog park with her faithful companion, Magic.
Judy had a fondness for playing slot machines and shopping.
She and Joe RV camped and traveled throughout the United States.
They lived part of the year on the Oregon coast.
Judy lived her final days in Banning near family and friends while being surrounded by the view of the beautiful mountains that she loved.
Judith Conroy was one of the most kindest and courageous women to ever walk this Earth and our family was blessed to have her.
She touched many by her sweetness and warmth. She always had a smile on her face, was thoughtful, fun, adventurous and well loved by everyone who knew her.
She was a math whiz and an excellent cook. She was a loving and devoted wife, most wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was warm to her brother and other relatives and a true friend. We miss her greatly and the space left by her absence can never be filled.
Judy is survived by her husband (partner in life), Joe of almost 53 years, her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Jon, her daughter Jennifer Johnson, her son and daughter-in-law through marriage Brian and Stacy, her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Barbara, her aunts, Barbara and Lyla, her six grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey, Robin, Gavin, Garrett and Ellie, four great- grandchildren and other extended family and friends whom she treasured.
We will honor her by burying her ashes at Riverside National Cemetery on August 27, 2021.
