Judith E. Klippi, age 85, of Banning passed away on Jan. 25. She was born on Jan. 20, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Judith lived in Banning 20 years; and is formerly of San Juan Capistrano, 6 yrs, Sacramento, 14 years and Houston, 20 years.
Judith worked as an airline stewardess and travel agent. She also worked in real estate and was a homemaker.
She was a member of P.E.O. She was a Methodist and active at Sun Lakes Country Club.
Judith is survived by her husband of 57 years Stanley E. Klippi of Banning; daughters Kathryn Nora Omomo of Ventura, Elizabeth Ann Klippi of Lake Forest, Susan Marie Smith of Chico; son Edward Cain Klippi of Rochester Hills, Mich.; sons-in-law, Masa Omomo of Ventura, Bradley Smith of Chico, Noel Houck of Lake Forest; daughter-in-law Laura Klippi of Rochester Hills; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank E. and Kathleeen M. Pingenot of Dallas..
Private services will take place at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
Commented