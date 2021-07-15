Juanita Starmer went home to be with the Lord July 3, 2021.
She was born in Kansas on Feb. 14, 1927 and was raised by her grandparents in Winfield, Kan.
Juanita met her beloved husband Bill while attending college. They raised two children together.
In 1950 all the Starmer family moved to Banning and started a lumber yard and hardware store.
Jaunita worked in the office while the store was open for 40 years.
Juanita became president of the Woman’s Club and around the 1970s she became a small airplane pilot and later acquired her commercial license.
Juanita and Bill flew around the United States, they enjoyed Alaska as a favorite as well as many fishing and R.V. camping trips.
Juanita had a beautiful singing voice and sang in many choirs.
Juanita’s husband Bill P. and their son Bill D. were waiting in Heaven for her.
She is survived by her daughter Sandi Davis and Sandi’s husband Lynn C. Davis; her daughter-in-law Patricia Starmer; grandson Trevor Starmer and Trevor’s wife Jamie; niece Dr. Jerri Kaibal and her husband John Massey; and grand-niece Stephie McKierman.
A graveside service will be held July 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
