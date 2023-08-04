Juanita Dominguez Valdivia Flores

Beloved and caring mother, sister and grandmother Juanita (Nani) Dominguez Valdivia Flores passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 21, 2023, at the age 79. Nani was born in her grandmother’s house in Beaumont (the barrio) and resided in Beaumont most of her life. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church; she served as a catechist for several years.
She was a cosmetologist at the Huntress Styling Salon for 35 years. Prior to that, she was a teacher’s aide for both Beaumont and Banning unified school districts for several years. She was proud of receiving her diploma, her cosmetologist license, but, most of all, she was proud of all her children and loved each one with all her heart.
Nani was a compassionate, loving and hard-working woman. She was famous for her homemade food, especially her weekly homemade tortillas, yearly tamales and spicy hot salsa, no one left her home hungry. She enjoyed cooking for others and for her friends at the Huntress.
Nani loved to travel with her husband, kids, anyone that was willing to go, sometimes just a drive through the mountains. Nani looked forward to family beach trips, flew to Hawaii, cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean, loved to see the Missions in California, even traveled to the Philippines.
Juanita is survived by her siblings Jessie Heredia, Paul (Val) Avila (Yolanda), George Avila, Cecelia Avila and Sue Cannady; her children Anastasia Flores, Damian Flores (Chique), Martha Flores, John Flores and Frank Flores Sr. (wife, Cindy); grandchildren Heaven Flores Houston (Dylon), Jacob Flores Dempski, Scarlett and Madeline Flores, Alex Vanvliet (Lorenia), Angel Valenzuela (Oscar), Miranda George (Sam), Rachel Herink (Daniel), Jason Flores (Kiani), Brittany Flores (Nick), Frank Flores Jr., Jennifer Burnett (Eric); and 16 great-grandchildren.
Nani is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bernie Flores, brother Frank Valdivia, sister Beatrice Martinez, her parents Trinidad Dominguez Avila and Juan Valdivia and many other loved ones.
The family stated, “We are thankful to have another angel watching over us in Heaven, although we will miss her dearly, she is now at peace and free of suffering and pain.”
Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 123 Palm Ave., Beaumont, with the funeral mass following at 10 a.m. The services will be followed by a graveside service at Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
