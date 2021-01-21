Juanita “Carmen” Chavez

Juanita passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness on Jan. 8. Juanita was 91. She was born Jan. 27, 1929 at home in South Side Beaumont at 484 B. St. in an adobe house her father built.
During WWII when Juanita was in her teens she worked on the railroad. During a talent show in high school, along with her sister Lupe and cousins Molly, Lucy and Mary Dominquez, sang on the local radio station then later at the Cherry Festival.
After graduating from Beaumont High School Juanita married a local young man named Daniel Chavez. After getting married they lived off of Chestnut Ave in Beaumont and eventually lived out their lives off of 13th St. for a short time she worked at a local laundry service company. Her main occupation and source of pride and joy was attending to her family and raising her children.
Juanita enjoyed babysitting by taking care of her grandchildren and she would also help others in her family by babysitting several of her nieces and nephews. She was faithful in supporting her husband and the long hours he would work. She would get up early in the morning and make fresh tortillas and tacos for his lunch. She looked forward to the holidays as a family we would gather to help make Tamales which is a tradition carried on to this day by her children and grandchildren.
Juanita was a faithful member of the Beaumont Catholic Church all her life, she sang in the Choir along with her sisters and would also teach Catechism she was also a cast member in the church production of “The Sound of Music”. She was also a member of the “Catholic Daughters of the America’s”.
During the annual Coyote Softball Tournaments Juanita along with her sisters would devote their time to the snack bar serving delicious food to family and patrons – “the tacos were delicious.”
She was active in her community; she was a member of M.A.S.A. Mexican American Scholarships Association and she was also a team mom in the Beaumont little league for her son.
She is survived by her daughter Victoria Garcia (Art); son Steven (Maria); grandchildren Arron, Damian (Monica), Adrianna Chavez, Elinda Holdren (Josh), Jomar, Todd, Daniel, Steven Jr., Marcel, Joshua, and Kelly Newman (Josh); six great-grandchildren, with the latest baby girl born Jan. 11, 2021 to Kelly and Josh.
Juanita is survived by brothers Thomas, Harry, and David (Debbie); sisters Lupe Lozano, Sally Andrade, Grace Granados (Art) and Frances Chapparosa of Beaumont.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Daniel Chavez; son Daniel Chavez Jr. and daughter Katherine Lucille.
Juanita is also preceded in death by her parents Toribio and Guadalupe Valdivia; siblings Placido, Salvador, Margaret, Arthur, Joseph, Richard and Robert.
A visitation and rosary for Juanita will be held Jan. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m., with rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 22 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service. Reception to follow. Services are limited in number of attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions.
