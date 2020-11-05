Juana Vazquez Mariscal Hernandez, 64, died Aug. 31, at St. Bernadine's Hospital in San Bernardino.
She was born Dec. 25, 1955 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. Juana spent most of her life living in El Centro until she moved to Beaumont in 2007 to be closer to her son.
Juana is survived by son Carlos (Kelly) Hernandez and their children Marissa, Aryanna, and Nadia Hernandez of Beaumont; daughter Diana Hernandez and her children Alysia, Malaysia, Jayda, Carmella, and Carlos of El Centro; daughter Roxana Hernandez and her children Alena, Jesse, and Rosalie Lara of Banning; as well as many brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews in Mexicali.
Juana was a devout member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness where she spent the majority of her free time serving others and ministering.
She also enjoyed looking through photo albums, reminiscing, sewing, crocheting, and listening to music.
Graveside services and burial of ashes took place on Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. at the Jardin de la Esperanza, Boulevard Adolfo Lopes Mateos 901, Sin Asignacion de Nombre de Colonia, 21000 Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
