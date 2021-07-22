Juan "Johnny" Maurilio Mendoza passed away May 22, 2020 at his home in Tulsa, Okla.
He was born Aug. 8, 1963 in Banning, where he was a lifelong resident.
He attended Banning High School. Juan worked in construction before he, later, operated his own landscaping company.
He followed Catholic beliefs and attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning.
Juan enjoyed listening to music, drawing, gardening, and watching his loved ones play sports.
He had been a pitcher in baseball as well as softball. Juan was always available if someone needed help with most of anything.
Juan will be missed dearly by his daughters Amber M. Mendoza and Ashley N. Ortega of Rancho Santa Margarita; son Johnny G. Mendoza of Las Vegas; mother of his children Terry DiNolfi of Rancho Santa Margarita; sisters Rosemary Soto (Alfred) and Teri Mendoza of Banning and Blanca Mendoza (German Ramirez) of Tulsa; brothers Gilbert Mendoza (Janet) and Richard Mendoza (Alice) of Banning; goddaughter Brianna Carbajal of Tulsa; godson Robert Mendoza of Banning; niece Jessica Starnes of Banning; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Juanita Mendoza of Banning; sister Maria "Toni" Sanchez of Banning; and brother-in-law, John "Boy" Sanchez of Banning.
A Mass Intention will be celebrated on Aug. 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to The American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org.
