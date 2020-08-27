Juan Manuel Vallez went home to the Lord on Aug. 9. He was age 66. Juan was born to Francisco and Justina Vallez on June 24, 1954 in Culiacan Sinaloa, Mexico. At the age of 14, Juan decided to leave Mexico and move to the United States by himself, where he lived in Chicago for four years working in a restaurant.
Juan decided to leave Chicago and try his luck in California, where he also worked in a restaurant for six years and at a motorcycle shop in Long Beach as an apprentice. He later became a certified welder and was a welder to his very last day.
Juan Vallez was a very sweet, grumpy, funny, blunt man that was always wanting and willing to give a helping hand. He was a man that enjoyed his morning coffee, loved talking about classic cars, trucks, and 70s and 80s music. He was music savvy.
He especially enjoyed annoying his spouse of 43 years and spending time with his three daughters and his eight grandchildren.
He was always cracking jokes, it was the way he would cheer you up. He was rarely in a bad mood.
If anything would break, people would say “Call Juan, he’ll fix it.”
This man was my husband, my father, my grandpa, my father-in-law, our hero.
You will be greatly missed. We love you Juan! You may be gone but will never be forgotten. “Always on my mind.”— Willie Nelson.
