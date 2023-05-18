Juan Manuel Delgado passed away April 23, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Mexico City to Juan Delgado and Maria Aurora López.
He resided in Cherry Valley, Beaumont and Banning since 1963.
Juan M. married Maria Susana in 1975 and raised five children.
Juan M. was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church of Beaumont.
He worked at Los Rios Ranch, Penrod Orchards, Sunny-Cal Egg Ranch, Cherry Valley Sheet Metal and Waste Management.
Juan M. is survived by his ex-wife Maria Susana, his sons Michael and Benjamin; and his daughters Elizabeth, Maribel and Aurora, all in the Banning, Beaumont and Cherry Valley area.
He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Juan’s beautiful life with the Lord is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church of Beaumont, 1234 Palm Ave. The vigil service will be at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.