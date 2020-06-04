Juan M. Mendoza (Johnny), 56, of Banning, residing in Tulsa passed away May 22. He was born Aug. 8, 1963 in Banning to Juan S. Mendoza and Juanita H. Mendoza. Juan was the owner of his landscaping company and he enjoyed listening to music, drawing, gardening, and watching loved ones play sports.
Juan was a pitcher in baseball and softball and was always available if someone needed help with anything.
Juan is survived by his children: Amber M. Mendoza, Johnny G. Mendoza of Las Vegas, Ashley N. Ortega; his mother Terry Dinolfi of Rancho Santa Margarita; his siblings Rosemary (Alfred) Soto, Gilbert (Janet) Mendoza, Richard (Alice) Mendoza, Teri Mendoza, of Banning, and Blanca (German Ramirez) Mendoza of Tulsa, Okla.; goddaughter Brianna Carbajal of Tulsa; godson Robert Mendoza of Banning; numerous nieces and nephews including Jessica who was raised by his mother and father.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Maria "Toni" and her husband John "Boy" Sanchez.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Liver Foundation.
The Mendoza family thanks you for your prayers and support during this difficult time.
Memorial services will take place in Tulsa.
