OBIT Catano.tif

Juan A. Catano, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in Phoenix.

He was born on March 31, 1937, in Marfa, Texas, to Seberiano and Anastasia Catano.

He was married to his beloved wife Jessie Gomez Catano for 55 years.

A man of many talents, Juan was known for his love of the outdoors as a fisherman and hunter, often spending time in nature.

Juan also had a passion for working on his cars, a hobby that he passed down to his daughter and sons.

He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 45 years.

Juan is survived by his children Gloria and Hector Gutierrez of Phoenix, along with Jeanette Catano Nunez, Johnny Catano and Michael Catano of Banning.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Victor Catano Gutierrez, Israel Catano Gutierrez, Rosalind Gutierrez Coleman, Jeanette Christine Chavez, David Michael Nunez, Lena Campos, Ana Marie Catano Harp, Johnny Catano, Priscilla Catano and Rita Catano. Juan also had 16 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jessie Gomez Catano, his son Robert Catano and grandson Joe Christopher Chavez.

His love for his family was evident in the way he cared for them, and his love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren will live on with them.

Tags

More from this section

Juan A. Catano

Juan A. Catano

Juan A. Catano, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in Phoenix.

James Lyman Corlis

James Lyman Corlis

James Lyman Corlis, died in his sleep on Thursday morning, June 15, at his home in Banning.

Michael Dee Heglar

Michael Dee Heglar

Michael "Mike" Dee Heglar, 67, of Beaumont passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mike was born in Montebello to Mary June Heglar and D.E. Heglar.

Carol Lee Tamulonis

Carol Lee Tamulonis

Carol Lee Tamulonis passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 20, 2023. She was 82 years old, born Sept. 16, 1940.

Miguel Sanchez

Miguel Sanchez

Miguel Sanchez, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away June 8, 2023, in Banning. He was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Los Angeles.

Paul Rudolph Becerra

Paul Rudolph Becerra

Paul Rudolph “Rudy” Becerra passed away June 5, 2023, at the age of 85; he was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Cabazon.