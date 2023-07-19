Juan A. Catano, a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in Phoenix.
He was born on March 31, 1937, in Marfa, Texas, to Seberiano and Anastasia Catano.
He was married to his beloved wife Jessie Gomez Catano for 55 years.
A man of many talents, Juan was known for his love of the outdoors as a fisherman and hunter, often spending time in nature.
Juan also had a passion for working on his cars, a hobby that he passed down to his daughter and sons.
He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 45 years.
Juan is survived by his children Gloria and Hector Gutierrez of Phoenix, along with Jeanette Catano Nunez, Johnny Catano and Michael Catano of Banning.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Victor Catano Gutierrez, Israel Catano Gutierrez, Rosalind Gutierrez Coleman, Jeanette Christine Chavez, David Michael Nunez, Lena Campos, Ana Marie Catano Harp, Johnny Catano, Priscilla Catano and Rita Catano. Juan also had 16 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jessie Gomez Catano, his son Robert Catano and grandson Joe Christopher Chavez.
His love for his family was evident in the way he cared for them, and his love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren will live on with them.
