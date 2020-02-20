Joyce Yvonne Lewis

Joyce died on Feb. 9 in Beaumont of natural causes. She was 78.
She was a 54-year resident of Beaumont and was a teacher’s aide at Beaumont Unified School District for three years.
Joyce enjoyed gardening and being with family.
She is survived by her son Donald Lewis of Yucaipa; daughter Michelle Lofton of Idyllwild; brother Joe Jarvis of Kentucky; sister Janice Feltnor of Hemet; grandsons Robert Matheis and Brian Matheis; great-grandsons Brian Matheis and Robert James Matheis.
She is preceded in death by her husband James H. Lewis of Beaumont; brothers Jerry Jarvis of Anza, Calif. and Jim Jarvis of Idaho; son Ronald Lee Lewis of Beaumont; grandson Michael Kurtis Lofton of Idyllwild; and mother Viola Jarvis of Beaumont.
Commented