Joyce White passed away Feb. 16, 2021.
She was born in Terre Haute, Ind. Oct. 4, 1941.
Her life journey lead her to settle down in Beaumont, where she was a sincere and supporting strength for all her loved ones.
She was a beautiful, compassionate woman who brought humor and life to everything.
She leaves behind so many who hold her close to their heart and memories.
She was a marvelous mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.
Her sons Winslow Harjo and Rodney Harjo are left behind to carry on her memory and her love, along with her granchildren Samantha, Nova, Lexi, Nina, April and Tommie; and her nine great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
