On Nov. 5, Joyce Sylvia Alejos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76.
Joyce Sylvia Bonifas was born in Prossor, Wash. on Jan. 23, 1944 to William and Ima.
Joyce was raised in Washington, Alaska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and California with her siblings Mary and Jim.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary.
Cherry Valley became Joyce’s home for the majority of her adult life.
She raised her wonderful children Michelle, Edward, Robert, and Billy there.
During her life and career, she was a fierce advocate for children while working for Child Help USA and post- career she and her husband fostered many and later adopted three beautiful children: Marisol, Louie, and Gabriel.
She never stopped helping those in need and supporting her family.
Joyce loved spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, taking care of their animals, and horse riding.
She loved throwing parties, visiting Escondido and Morongo Casino.
Joyce is survived by Willy, her husband of 37 years; sons Edward, Robert, Billy, Louie, and Gabriel; daughters Michelle and Marisol; and grandchildren: Edward, Jr., Shelly, Robert Jr., John, Christopher, Sienna, Louie Jr., Joey, Leo, Madison, Stephanie, Mckenzie, and Honus; brother Jim; and countless other family members and friends.
A viewing will be held at Weaver’s Mortuary in Beaumont on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Please wear bright colors in tribute to the vibrancy Joyce lived her life with.
Joyce will forever live in our hearts. May she rest in peace.
