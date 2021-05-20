Joya Janel Baker-Mirci, 74, of Redlands passed away on May 11, 2021.

Joya was born Feb. 15, 1947 in Beaumont to Lawrence and Opal McDown. She has been a resident of Redlands for decades and previously lived in Beaumont for 20 years.

Joya worked as a teacher and principal for the Banning Unified School District. She was named ‘Administrator of the Year’ and ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Joya enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, browsing bookstores, traveling and her family. She also taught Sunday School for Presbyterian Church, Beaumont.

A visitation for Joya will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Baker-Mirci family.

