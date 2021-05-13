Josephine Martinez passed away May 1, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 92.
She was born Aug. 5, 1928 in Riverside.
Josephine loved her entire family and loved spending time with them any chance she had.
Josephine will be missed dearly by her daughters Rita (Steve) Duro, Joyce Martinez, Norma Thomson, Evie (Kelly) Baliff, and Laura Porter; grandchildren Roxanne Hernandez, Renae Nobles, Alisha Porter, Marina Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez, Shiseida Duro, Alex (Lindsay) Wallis, Marty Higby, Rachael (Matt) Prouse, Ramon (Molly) Thomson, Marie Thomson, Timmy Diaz, Jessica Baliff, and Chelsea Baliff; great-grandchildren Ava Hernandez, Andrew Hernandez, Raquel Thomson, Christine Thomson, Madelyn Thomson, Silas Diaz, Gabriel (Adriana) Thomson II, Monica Thomson, Jeremiah Thomson, Shaun Hernandez, Emmanuel Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Seth Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Garrett Wallis, Lexton Wallis, Juliet Prouse, Desmond Prouse, Ellie Thomson, Lucy Thomson, Ethan Cortez, Melanie Cortez, Sienna Del Rio; and great-great-grandchildren Mark John Thomson, Iris Gray Sanchez, Gabriel Thomson III, Camilla Dagnino, and Joseph Hernandez.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Cruz Martinez; grandsons Joseph Duro, Mark Thomson and Gabriel Thomson; granddaughter Therese Thomson; and sons-in-law John Thomson and Todd Higby.
Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont, with burial to follow directly after at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.