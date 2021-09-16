Obit-Joseph Weston Gray II.tif

Joseph “Joe” W. Gray II, lifelong resident of the Inland Empire, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021.

He was born March 24, 1959.

Living with a problem heart since birth, doctors expected him to live only 20 years; but Joe decided to stick it out until the age of 62. Joe’s love of plants steered him towards working at the local nurseries for about two decades.

Joe then moved on to his passion of being a landscape designer after teaching himself how to use computer landscape programs; and he continued doing this up until his death.

He is survived by his mother, older sister, and two younger brothers.

Joe was thought of highly by his close friends and clients who remember him as a gentle, kind and wonderful person.

His body was cremated through the Trident Society

