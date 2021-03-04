Joseph Vincent Johnson Jr., 33, of Morongo Band of Mission Indians passed away Feb. 17, 2021.
He was born June 17, 1987 at San Gorgonio Memorial Pass Hospital in Banning.
He lived on the Morongo Reservation until his family moved to the Onondaga Nation in New York, later returning to California.
Growing up Joseph played baseball on the Banning Youth League.
While living in New York he enjoyed playing hockey and lacrosse.
Joseph had many hobbies like bowling and golfing. He also enjoyed watching sports; his favorite teams were the Steelers, Dodgers and Lakers. He was known for being a foodie, BBQ specialist, gamer, talker extraordinaire, car enthusiast and THC aficionado.
If you were ever on the reservation you would most likely see him taking his hourly cruises.
On his — all the time —spare time he enjoyed going to BBQ competitions, car meets, concerts and marijuana festivals.
He is survived by his mother Patricia Calderon; daughters Ne'Shuun and Tawpa Johnson; brothers Michael Calderon and Zeb Johnson; sisters Crystal and Afton Johnson; long-time friend Lamar Ware; god-brother Lawrence Castello Jr; god-daughter Ella Leivas; aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Eileen and Robert Johnson, Barbara and Joseph Calderon; father Joseph V. Johnson, Sr.; aunties Susan Johnson and Leila Chubb; nephew Devon Johnson; cousins Joseph Waters and Robert Johnson.
An all-night wake was held at the Morongo Community Center March 2, 2021 with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning March 3.
