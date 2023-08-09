Joseph J. Pistilli was born Dec. 3, 1928, to Pasquale and Philomena Pistilli in Philadelphia. He passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 14, 2023, in Beaumont.
Joe’s parents were very loving, caring and always provided what he needed. He had a happy childhood and was grateful for the love and care his parents gave him and his brothers.
Joe attended Steele Elementary and Dobbins High School where he played football. He played tackle; his number was 14. Joe was also on the track team. His favorite subject was history. Dobbins was a vocational tech school; his major field of study was machine shop practice. He graduated Jan. 24, 1947, and got his first job at Bowman Gum Company as an apprentice machinist; they manufactured gum and baseball trading cards.
Joe always liked planes and put several model planes together when he was a kid, so he decided to enlist in the Air Force. He reported in February 1947, completed basic training, machine shop training, and then he was transferred to March Field Air Force Base in Riverside in May 1949, where he met the love of his life at a USO dance.
Bonnie and Joe were married in November 1949 at March AFB Chapel. Joe’s fondest memory while serving in the Air Force was meeting Bonnie.
Their wedding and honeymoon were simple and happy; just as their life had been for the last 73 years.
They had two sons and one daughter when Joe decided to go home to share Bonnie and his children with his family in Philadelphia.
He received an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant in February 1954. Joe and Bonnie moved to Philadelphia; he got a job as a machinist at the Bud Tool & Die Company, then as a general supervisor for an asphalt paving company.
Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society at St. Jerome’s. They had two more boys while living in Philadelphia. They decided to move to Beaumont in 1959 after Joe’s parents and Bonnie’s father passed away in 1958 and Bonnie’s youngest sister died in a car accident in 1959.
Joe and Bonnie had another son and two daughters after moving to Beaumont. When they first moved to Beaumont, Joe worked a short time delivering baked goods for Helm’s Bakery. Then he worked from 1961 to 1965 as a machinist for the Deutsch Company in Banning. Joe owned and operated an Enco gas station from 1965 to 1967, which was on Beaumont Avenue. Joe was a deliveryman for Sun-Up Dairy from 1967 to 1975. He worked as an insurance agent and sales manager for American General Life from 1975 to 1986 and an insurance agent and office manager for State Farm for about nine years.
Joe received an American General appreciation for loyal service for the years of 1975-86. In 1976, he received a National Life Regional Leadership Award, and in 1986, he got agent of the month. Joe semi-retired in 1986 after he won $100,000 on a scratch off lotto ticket at the Beaumont Drive-in Dairy. Joe worked part-time for Secure Horizon’s, Health Net, Sunset Auto Plaza and PGA until he fully retired.
It hasn’t been all work and no play: Bonnie and Joe traveled to Northern California, Utah, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Acapulco and Hawaii. They cruised to the Bahamas and to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New York and Alaska. They also took a 10,000-mile road trip around the country.
Joe was an active member of the community and had been involved in many organizations over the 63 years they have lived in the Pass Area. Joe was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont. He was the chairman for the committee that organized the Fourth of July festivities sponsored by the church (then San Gorgonio Catholic Church) in 1966 and 1967. He was a money counter, taught catechism and was a hospitality minister until 2021.
Joe was a Rotary and Beaumont Kiwanis member; he served as the president three times and once as treasurer. In 1989-90, 1992-93 and 2004-05, Joe received Kiwanis appreciation awards for serving as president. He played Santa Claus many times over the years for various organizations. He served on the Beaumont Planning Commission in 1968 and was a board member of the San Gorgonio Hospital Foundation for three years.
Joe was the delegate for District One at Sun Lakes for three years. He was a Palm Pal at Palm School, to help children with their reading.
Bonnie and Joe received the Cherry Festival Heritage Award in 2015. They were presented with a plaque and a proclamation from the Riverside County Supervisor Marion Ashley for their many years of community service.
He loved kids and always had time for his children and grandchildren.
Joe and Bonnie moved to Sun Lakes in 1986. Joe frequented Donut De Lite for coffee and donuts every day to visit with the guys and he made the rounds visiting his family. It was important to Joe to remember his family’s birthdays.
The military taught Joe to apply himself, which he had over the years. Joe’s mother instilled in him the importance of faith, trust and love of God and his fellow man. Even through losing family, tough and tragic times, Bonnie and Joe never lost sight of that and did what they had to do to take care of their family.
Joe loved cooking Italian dinners for his family just as his mother did. Joe lived his life to the fullest; he greeted everyone he met with a smile, and he loved making people laugh.
Joe’s faith sustained him throughout his life. Joe said he was God’s biggest fan; it was His plan for him to meet the love of his life and bless him and Bonnie with a wonderful family and a wonderful life. Joe was always grateful for the many blessings God had bestowed upon him.
Joe is survived by his wife Bonnie Pistilli; his daughters Marcia Pistilli (Michael McFeeley), Michelle Pistilli-Sommers (Mitchell) and Maria Pistilli; his sons Michael Pistilli (Carol), Matthew Pistilli (Phyliss) and Martin Pistilli; his daughters-in-law Peggy and Debbie; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers- and sisters-in-law; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his sons Mark Pistilli, Joseph A. Pistilli, his parents Pasquale and Philomena.
A funeral service will be held on Aug. 18 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont, with the rosary at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., followed by military honors at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont. A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Kateri Parish Hall. Donations to honor Joe’s memory may be made to St. Kateri’s Youth or Outreach Program to help the needy, homeless and food pantry. Make checks payable to: St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont, CA 92223.
