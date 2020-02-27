Joseph Hernandez

Joseph Jordan Hernandez passed away in Banning on Feb. 10.

He was 29.

He was born to his parents in Montebello on Jan. 15, 1991.

Joseph was a resident of Cherry Valley for three years, a resident of Montebello for 12 years and Beaumont for 15 years.

Joseph graduated from Beaumont High School in 2009 and was a Christian man.

Joseph is survived by his mother Teresa Hernandez; father Joe J. Hernandez; sisters Crystal M. Hernandez and Tiffany T. Hernandez; nephews Jonathan Woodruff, Alex Woodruff, Isiah Woodruff of Cherry Valley, Benjamin Frescas and Jesus Frescas of El Monte; niece Sophia Woodruff of Cherry Valley; aunt Charmaine Hernandez; and aunt Juanisha Jae Warren of Long Beach.

A memorial service in Joseph’s honor will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Noble Creek Park, Beaumont.

