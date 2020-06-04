Joseph Donald Ernest Picard passed away May 20.
He was born April 9, 1934 in Willow City, N.D. and came to Beaumont in 1963 with his wife Delores (Fautsch) Picard.
She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Walda (Annen) Picard; brothers Chuck Picard, Russ Picard, Jim Picard, Tom Picard, Dale Picard; sister Kathy Nance; son Alan Picard; daughter Sheila (Picard) Donoho; grandchildren Alescia Picard and Logan Donoho; great-grandchildren Danika Picard and Rayge Gomez; extended family includes four children, nine grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters Irene Foss and Anadine O'Connell and brother Richard Picard.
He was an active member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4th degree Knight.
He is an Army veteran.
Commented