Joseph Andrew Dominguez Sr., 75, of Banning passed away April 1, 2021.
Joseph was born Oct. 8, 1945. Joseph and his family moved from El Centro to Beaumont in 1947. He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1963 and lived in Beaumont his entire life.
Joseph was drafted and served from 1967-1968 in the Army during the Vietnam War. He distinguished himself in combat by receiving the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Air Medal.
Joseph married the love of his life Shirley Reynolds on June 9, 1979. They were married nearly 42 years.
Joseph worked as a plumbing contractor until his retirement in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his mother Pearl and his father Frank as well as his brothers John and Jacob.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 42 years Shirley Dominguez of Banning; son Joseph Dominguez of San Jacinto; daughters Claudia Hannigan of McLouth, Kan. and Angela Rumley of Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Joseph Dominguez, Elijah Dominguez, Trystan Dominguez, and Ethan Dominguez of San Jacinto, Brandi Blankenship and Staci Blankenship of Canon City, Colo. and Evan Huffman, Carson Huffman, Rylee Huffman and Rachel Rumley of Woodlands; and great-grandchildren Nickolaus, Charlie, and Maelee Johnson of Canon City.
A visitation for Joseph will be held May 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont. A chapel service will follow at 12 p.m. A military honors and shelter service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, 94102.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Dominguez family.
