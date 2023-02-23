Joseph A. Pistilli was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Philadelphia to Bonnie (Carr) and Joseph J. Pistilli. Joe passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 25, 2023.
He grew up in a large family, as he was one of eight children.
His family relocated to California, where Joseph graduated from Beaumont High School in the Class of 1974. He went on to attend Crafton Hills College, Mt. San Jacinto College and San Bernardino Valley College studying general education.
In 1981 he married the love of his life Debbie Arroyo and together they raised four children.
As much as he loved raising his children, he embraced being a "Papa" to his six beloved grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his retirement years. Joe worked for Deutch from 1972-77, starting when he was a sophomore in high school as a draftsman apprentice and display driver; 1977-80 he worked as a carpenter; 1981-86 he worked for Yates as a maintenance mechanic; 1987-2017 he worked for Beaumont Unified School District starting in maintenance and retiring as a communications technician.
Joseph was involved in many organizations, including: the Cherry Festival Association, where he served as vice president in 2001; the Beaumont Planning Commission from 1999-2000; Winter Wish volunteer; Beaumont Kiwanis member; Beaumont Optimist Club volunteer; Beaumont Lions basketball coach; Beaumont youth baseball coach; Beaumont Unified School District union representative and president; Highest Praise Apostolic Church Sunday school teacher, Bible study group leader, church maintenance and church treasurer.
All of his service to his community earned him the Appreciation Award from CF Association in 2001; Certificate of Appreciation from Beaumont Kiwanis in 2008; Letter of Appreciation for Quality Performance from the Principal Margot Burke in Beaumont Unified in 1992; the Certificate of Achievement for Dedicated Service from Beaumont Unified in 1995; certificate of appreciation for dedicated service as church treasurer from 1994-96 and letter of appreciation from Ledesma & Meyer Construction Company, Superintendent Rob Ledesma for Joe's assistance during the remodeling of the high school campus in 2000.
Joe will be forever loved, missed and remembered by his beloved wife Debbie; children Arianna R. (Dan) Pistilli, Ashley M. McLaughlin (Timothy), Jared Pistilli and Joshua J. (Celicia) Pistilli; his grandchildren: Maddix, Theodore, Caleb, Brielle, Charlotte and Dakota; his siblings Michael (Carol) Pistilli, Marcia Pistilli (Mike McFeeley), Matthew (Phyllis) Pistilli, Martin Pistilli, Michelle (Mitch) Sommers and Maria Pistilli.
Joseph was predeceased by his brother Mark Pistilli.
The family invites Joe's friends and family to a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Feb. 25, at Hope Center, 1210 Ford St., Redlands.
