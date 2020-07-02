Jose Asuncion Gutierrez

Jose Asuncion “Chon” Gutierrez, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, passed away on June 23 with his beloved wife Dinorah Gutierrez of 58 years by his side.
Jose was born in Jalostotitlán Jalisco, Mexico on Aug. 11, 1935 to José and Maria Gutierrez and four brothers and three sisters.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.
Jose loved eating out, his favorite was seafood and he always found a way to sneak in some dessert as well.
He enjoyed being out in the fresh air at his ranch and in his back yard taking care of his trees.
When he could find the time he loved to get away to go fishing.
Jose is survived by Dinorah Gutierrez; his children Pat, Adrian, Jose and Robert; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Concepcion and Guadalupe; brothers Antonio, José Luis and Salvador; and many nieces and nephews he loved.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and “Papa Chon.”
Due to COVID-19 visitation and Mass will be celebrated privately by his family.
He will be buried in a private ceremony on Tuesday, July 7 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
