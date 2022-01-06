Jose Andres Rojas passed away on Dec. 11, 2021 at the age of 83, with his family by his side, in Redlands.
He was born in Cedral, San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 4, 1938 to Maria Narcisa Rivera and Demencio Rojas.
Jose spent the first 14 years of his life in Mexico before emigrating to Texas.
When he was 20-years-old, he moved to California, where he eventually met the love of his life Reina.
They married in 1960 and went on to have four children: Judy, Bonnie, Joseph, and Christopher, in addition to raising his younger sister Maria Louisa after their mother had passed away.
Jose was a quiet man who enjoyed simple pleasures like fishing, hunting, gardening, tinkering his way around a car engine, and trying his hand at card tables in Laughlin with his family. Even as he got older, he never seemed to feel his age and slow down. If something needed fixing, he fixed it. If something needed building, he built it. If something needed cleaning, he cleaned it. Jose was never one to shy away from hard work, and he certainly never did anything subpar. Despite enjoying an active life, he was at his absolute happiest just being around his family.
Nothing brought him more joy than firing up the grill, cooking his amazing carne asada while the family was gathered, laughing, and gabbing away. If you looked over to him at any given moment, he would always be starry-eyed, with a huge smile on his face. His spirit was nourished by being near his loved ones. He was the quintessential family man and will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his wife Reina, brother Felipe, and sons Joseph and Christopher.
He is survived by his sister, Maria Louisa, his daughters Judy and Bonnie, and his many beloved grand, and great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at Weaver’s Mortuary on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary service from 7-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church at 11 a.m.
