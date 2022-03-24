Jon Martin “Marty” Bauer

Beloved and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away March 7, 2022, at the age of 83. Born June 13, 1938, in Los Angeles, attended high school in California and graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in aeronautical engineering.
He went on to work at McDonnell Douglas in Santa Monica, Aerojet General in Azusa, and TRW in Redondo Beach for over 40 years as well as coached youth soccer. Upon retirement, he and his wife lived in Big Bear Lake for 10 years enjoying the mountain lifestyle.
They then moved to Beaumont, volunteered for many years at Carols’ Kitchen, a non-profit organization founded in 1998 that feeds the hungry in the San Gorgonio Pass area of Southern California, eventually becoming President. He is survived by his wife Jean of 59 years; his brother Steve Bauer (wife Betty), brother Ted Page, sister Shirley Altick; by his children Susan Meyers (husband Jim), Curt Bauer (wife Melinda), Erik Bauer, Kevin Bauer (wife Deanne); by his grandchildren Jim Meyers, Megan Ouellette (husband Dustin), Katlyn Bauer, Cassandra Bauer, Sage Bauer; by his great-granddaughter Layla Ouellette. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont on March 28, 2022, followed by a graveside service for family only at Holy Sepulcher in Orange on March 29, 2022.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Carol’s Kitchen at 244 Maple Avenue Suite W, Beaumont, California 92253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.