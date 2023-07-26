Johnny Scharnweber

It is with profound sadness that the Scharnweber family announced the passing of a remarkable husband, father, brother, uncle and friend Johnny ‘Ringo’ Scharnweber, who left us on July 11, 2023. Born on Aug. 31, 1968, Johnny lived a life full of vibrancy and purpose, always determined to make a difference in others’ lives.
Johnny leaves behind a loving family consisting of his wife Jennifer Scharnweber, whom he married in 2012; his children Sara and Sam Scharnweber; his step-daughter Samantha Bennett; his closest sisters Karalynn Sprouse, Jan Scharnweber and Ruby Ide; mother-in-law Jackie Morris; and Samantha’s fiancé Sean Brady.
Johnny’s family was both his anchor and his inspiration. His role as a father and husband was amongst his proudest accomplishments.
Johnny’s contributions to his community were significant. He offered his time and talents as an avid EnduroCross coach, volunteer at Steven’s Hope for Children, and held presidency at Plonkers Trials Club and Training Wheels Motorcycle Club, as well as the Inland Empire Association of Health Underwriters. He also shared his expertise as a board member at Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. His commitment toward helping others was truly exemplary.
Johnny’s love for life was contagious. His ties to the riding community were strong and those friends and family brought immense happiness to his life. When he wasn’t working, Johnny could be found riding through the deserts of California or spending time with his wife in favorite camping spots like Coos Bay, Ore. Johnny had a flair for colors, and could always be found wearing his signature Hawaiian shirt, no matter the occasion.
Johnny was a man of principle, known for his straightforward advice on finance and safety. His legacy, intertwined with helping others, will continue to inspire those who had the fortune of knowing him.
His resilience was put to the test in 2017 following a tragic motorcycle racing accident that left him quadriplegic. Defying odds, Johnny proved his doctors wrong by starting to walk only a few months after the accident although he was never able to regain feeling below his chest. This testament of strength, persistence and relentless willpower will continue to influence and guide us.
While his family and friends mourn his absence, they also celebrate Johnny ‘Ringo’ Scharnweber’s life, filled with bold actions, sarcastic humor, thrill seeking adventures and extreme resilience. His spirit remains an enduring testament of strength and determination, etched deeply into the hearts of his loved ones, many fans and community.
