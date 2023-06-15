Johnny Joseph St. Marie, 68, of Banning passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. Johnny was born in Los Angeles to Amelia and Robert St. Marie.
Johnny is survived by his wife Victoria St. Marie; his children Tina, Johnny, Michelle, Elias, Ruben, Josh, Angelina, Thomas, Anthony, Ernesto, Mac, Max, Liliana and Clara; his siblings Renee St. Marie, Robert J. St. Marie Jr. and Robert A. St. Marie as well as 30 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Johnny was preceded in death by his mother Amelia Ruth St. Marie and his father Robert St. Marie; his first wife Maxine St. Marie; his brothers Tony and Rod St. Marie.
Johnny was affiliated with the Early Pride Car Club, pin-ups for cancer and Second Chance Food Distribution in the High Desert. He also enjoyed bike rides, car shows, participating in parades and loved giving back to many communities: Fontana, Victorville and Hesperia to name a few.
He was a dedicated father, husband and grandfather — a loyal friend, brother, uncle and cousin. Johnny was a magnificent chef whether he was cooking for his family or at the San Gorgonio Inn. He worked construction for over 10 years and when he retired, he loved visiting casinos all over.
A visitation and service for Johnny will be held Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m. at Morongo Community Center, 13000 Malki Road, Banning.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the St. Marie family.
