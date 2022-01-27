Johnnie Roberta Davis entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 85.
Roberta was born to John and Lola Satterfield on March 24 in Dallas, Texas. As a child, she worked on the farm with her family, and enjoyed playing with her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Roberta married her beloved husband Bill in 1952 in Arizona. They started their family in Arkansas and went on to have 5 children, Bill Jr., Eddie, Tedd, Mike, and Kim. Together they started into the vending business in Arkansas before moving the family to Southern California in 1980.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and “Granni”, Roberta also loved collecting dolls, working puzzles, and enjoying good southern food (especially sweets!). Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was a member of the Assembly of God church in Beaumont for over 20 years. Roberta lived a life of service when she was able, giving care to her grandchildren and countless others, as well as spending many years volunteering at Carol’s Kitchen in Beaumont, CA.
Roberta joins her parents, John and Lola; husband Bill; brothers Jay, Ed, and Doyle; sisters Shirley, Joan, and Ginger; and eldest son Bill Jr. in Heaven. She is survived by her sister Doris Ritch of Banning, CA; sons Eddie (Judy) Davis of Springdale, AR; Tedd (Julie) Davis of Yucca Valley, CA; Mike (Lisa) Davis of Landers, CA; daughter Kimberly (Amber) Kelleher of Banning, CA; grandchildren Nathan (Leo) Kelleher of Beaumont, CA; Stephanie (Rodney) Davis-McLemore of Tulsa, OK; Bethany (John) Starks of Springdale, AR; Stacey (Justin) Taffner of Alma, AR; Amber (Victoria) Davis of Banning, CA; Bobby (Brandy) Davis of Fort Myers, FL; Jason Davis of Sarasota, FL; Michael (Torrey) Davis of Yucaipa, CA; Samantha (Joey) Witt of Beaumont, CA; Andy Witt of Beaumont, CA; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and others who felt welcomed by her presence and were always treated like family. Although her passing is a great loss to those of us left behind, her arrival surely has had a resounding impact above.
Psalm 91:11
“For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.”
Deceased's funeral arrangements In this current climate, the family has decided to wait until spring to hold a celebration of life. Details have not yet been determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Carol's Kitchen (carolskitcheninc.org)
