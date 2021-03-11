John Wesley Murray, 77, passed away Feb. 18, 2021 in Sun City, Ariz.
He was a native of Crosby, Miss., long time resident of Yucaipa, and most recently of Sun City, Arizona.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years Carol A. Murray; his children Brian, Shari, John, and Jeff and daughter-in-law, Kim Murray; his sisters, Rose Odell, Barbara Coleman, Jackie Lambert, Margie Dean Murray, and Debbie Weaver; his brothers, Lucien (Ben) and Malcom Murray.
He is predeceased by his parents Lucien and Eunice Murray; brothers Grady, Gus, and Rodney (Red) Murray; and sister Eunice Murray.
John will be remembered as a caring brother, beloved husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather to Matthew, Jacob, Emily, and Aiden.
Viewing will be Thursday, March 25, 2021, 9 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 East Nicolet Street, Banning, CA 92220, with Mass to follow at St. Francis X Cabrini Church, 12687 California St, Yucaipa.
Burial services conducted immediately afterward at 11 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 11251 Desert Lawn D.r, Calimesa.
Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Wiefels & Son Mortuary.
