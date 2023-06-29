On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, John T. Posey passed away after a battle with esophageal cancer and has gone to the open arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was 75.
John is survived by his wife Ruth of 43 years, his daughters Rhonda and Stacy, and his sons Brett and John (JT); 13 grandchildren: Rhiannon, Robert (RJ), Rylee, Roxanne, Ryan, Ashley, Jacob, Haley, Sidney, Hunter, Lillyanna, Odin and Archer (who will complete the circle of life and is expected to arrive in October 2023).
John grew up in the same home in Willits, Calif., the son of Hubert and Mary Posey. He was taught a strong work ethic by his father while working in his parent’s Shell Gas Station during his adolescent years. He graduated from Willits High School in 1966 then attended Sonoma State College, graduating in 1971.
John’s banking career started with Bank of America right after college as part of their operations training program. Upon completion of the training program, he was assigned as the branch operation officer at the Rohnert Park, East Petaluma, Fort Bragg and Los Gatos retail branches. John then went on the credit training program at Santa Cruz Main and Pruneyard Branches, which lead to his becoming a branch manager at the Humboldt Branch in San Francisco, followed by two positions in retail administration and commercial lending administration. He completed his time with Bank of America as an upscale banking officer in the St. Helena retail branch. John then went on to work for one other Napa bank before he became the business manager for two different pain management groups in Napa, and Mercy Medical Foundation in Sacramento.
John then ventured out on his own and established a pain management billing service, Physician’s Billing Service, which flourished for 15 years.
John and Ruth’s first home was in Concord, Calif., then they moved to Napa where they raised their family in the same home for over 30 years, and finally retiring in Beaumont. During his retirement years John loved to spend time with his family, and play golf and poker on a regular basis.
On behalf of John, Ruth and family, we would like to say “Thank You” to all our dear friends, family, special lifelong friends and college buds, who provided us with so much love, prayers and support during John’s struggle with cancer. He loved you all very much.
A private family gravesite inurnment, as well as a separate celebration of life, will both be held at a later date.
