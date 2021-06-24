John Santa Cruz passed away April 1, 2021 at Redlands Community Hospital.

John was born Feb. 24, 1945 to Anastacio and Catalina Santa Cruz.

John resided in Banning his entire life, where he had many family members and friends.

John is survived by his sister Anita Santa Cruz Beale and many nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents Anastacio Santa Cruz and Catalina Reyes Santa Cruz; son Eric Santa Cruz; brother Jose Santa Cruz; sisters Rita Santa Cruz Vallesillo, Mary Ramirez and Rosie Santa Cruz Ortega.

A private cremation graveside service will be held June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, 92220.

