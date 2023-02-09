OBIT Sanchez.tif

John Sanchez, 84, of Banning, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

John was born Dec. 27, 1938, and spent his entire life in Banning. In 1957 he married the love of his life Mary Lou, they were together for 63 years until her death in 2019.

One of his proudest achievements was graduating from men’s barber college; he was working at their shop called Shorty’s & Johns. Later in life he turned his passion for gardening into a successful gardening business.

A lifelong fan of baseball, John spent many years coaching Little League during the time his sons played baseball, always managing to raise the team to the top, even taking the major league All Stars to the final game at the Regional Finals.

He was a longtime fan cheering on his beloved LA Dodgers from the days of Koufax to Kershaw.

John is survived by daughters Erma Sanchez of Banning, Sylvia Ferch of Lebanon, Ore., Diane Flores of Pahrump, N.Y., Sandra Kalanquin of San Bernardino; son Alfonso Sanchez of Banning; 18 grandchildren Vincent J. Sanchez, Celena M. Velasquez, Erica E. Williams, Daniel R. Ferch, John Sanchez III, Joseph D. Sanchez, Mathew L. Sanchez, Eduardo Hernandez, Jessie Aguirre, David F. Osborn, Brian S. Osborn, Mary L. Osborn, Mandy M. Kalanquin, Alfonso Sanchez Jr., Leon L. Sanchez, Aliana Marin; 15 great grandchildren; sisters Flora Ayala, Candy Reyes and Lupe Clark; and brothers Tony Sanchez, Joseph Reyes and Emilo Reyes.

John was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Sanchez, his son Johnny Sanchez Jr., his grandson Gabriel Isaac Sanchez, mother Jennie Reyes, brother Tony Reyes and brother Alfonso Sanchez.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning, with a graveside service to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning. A reception will follow at Club Latino Americano, 401 E. Livingston St., Banning.

Tags

More from this section

John Sanchez

John Sanchez

John Sanchez, 84, of Banning, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

Helen Lozano

Helen Lozano

Helen “Nena” Lozano passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, at 96 years of age, in Vista, Calif. She was born in the home of her parents, Carmelita and Pedro Sanchez, in Banning. She was the fourth born of 10 siblings and the first to graduate from high school. She grew up in her family’s home on Nico…

Raymond Charles Streeter

Raymond Charles Streeter

Raymond Charles Streeter, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Raymond was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Laura Streeter and Charles Streeter.

Diane Lee Rowell

Diane Lee Rowell

Diane Lee Rowell was a caring wife, mother, cousin, nana, sister and friend. She passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2023, in Cabo San Lucas.

Diane Jimenez

Diane Jimenez

Diane (Dee) Jimenez, of Banning for 26 years, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.

Bennett O. Muckleroy

Bennett O. Muckleroy

Bennett O. Muckleroy, 91, of Cherry Valley passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday evening, Jan. 26, 2023.