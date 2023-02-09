John Sanchez, 84, of Banning, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
John was born Dec. 27, 1938, and spent his entire life in Banning. In 1957 he married the love of his life Mary Lou, they were together for 63 years until her death in 2019.
One of his proudest achievements was graduating from men’s barber college; he was working at their shop called Shorty’s & Johns. Later in life he turned his passion for gardening into a successful gardening business.
A lifelong fan of baseball, John spent many years coaching Little League during the time his sons played baseball, always managing to raise the team to the top, even taking the major league All Stars to the final game at the Regional Finals.
He was a longtime fan cheering on his beloved LA Dodgers from the days of Koufax to Kershaw.
John is survived by daughters Erma Sanchez of Banning, Sylvia Ferch of Lebanon, Ore., Diane Flores of Pahrump, N.Y., Sandra Kalanquin of San Bernardino; son Alfonso Sanchez of Banning; 18 grandchildren Vincent J. Sanchez, Celena M. Velasquez, Erica E. Williams, Daniel R. Ferch, John Sanchez III, Joseph D. Sanchez, Mathew L. Sanchez, Eduardo Hernandez, Jessie Aguirre, David F. Osborn, Brian S. Osborn, Mary L. Osborn, Mandy M. Kalanquin, Alfonso Sanchez Jr., Leon L. Sanchez, Aliana Marin; 15 great grandchildren; sisters Flora Ayala, Candy Reyes and Lupe Clark; and brothers Tony Sanchez, Joseph Reyes and Emilo Reyes.
John was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Sanchez, his son Johnny Sanchez Jr., his grandson Gabriel Isaac Sanchez, mother Jennie Reyes, brother Tony Reyes and brother Alfonso Sanchez.
A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning, with a graveside service to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning. A reception will follow at Club Latino Americano, 401 E. Livingston St., Banning.
