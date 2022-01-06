John Montez, Jr. was born June 16, 1933 in Arlington, Calif.
He lived in Banning all of his life.
He was the eldest of five siblings and took pride in helping support his family.
As a young boy he would walk to the Army camp where the soldiers set up boxing matches. The winner would be allowed to earn tips for shoe shining.
John would win all of his matches and take the tips home to his family. This is when his love for boxing was discovered.
At 17, he enlisted into the Navy. He served on an LST Vessel, earned four medals, and traveled to places such as Hawaii, Japan, and the Philippines. When he fought in the Korean War, he was stationed in Pusan, Korea.
John took great pride in being a Korean War veteran and serving his country.
After his service, he joined the Cement Mason’s Union, where he was a cement finisher for over 60 years.
In 1953, John married the love of his life, the late Dolores P. Montez. They were happily married for 48 years and had seven beautiful children.
While John found the most joy in spending time with family, he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the casino, horse-racing, watching basketball, football, and boxing. John was also a talented artist.
He was also a fast runner; so fast he once caught a roadrunner.
John lived life to the fullest. He was blessed by God and loved by all that knew him.
John passed on Dec 23, 2021 surrounded by family. He will be missed greatly by his siblings MaryLou Quintana and Albert (Terri) Avila; children Carlos Salazar, Danny (Alice) Salazar, Michael Montez, John (Veronica) Montez, Theresa (Montez) Cruz, Ernestina (Montez) Chavarria, Diane (Rene) Lavoie; 31 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren, and many more loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Montez, Sr. and Christine Quazada; loving wife Dolores P. Montez; sisters Mary Helen Montez and Betty Jean Sanchez; grandson Hector Ray Montez; and great-grandson Jacob Salazar.
John was a one-of-a-kind man who will forever leave his legacy with us all.
A visitation for John will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
A funeral service will occur Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m., 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning, 92220.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Montez, Jr. family.
