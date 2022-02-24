John Louis Grasson Jr. of Banning passed away in an automobile accident on Dec. 21, 2021. He was 64.
He was born in Yuba City, on July 26, 1957, and grew up in Ridgeville, Ohio.
Right after high school, he joined the Army, where he served as a cook and spent time in Germany.
He moved to California in 1985 and lived in Banning for the last 16 years.
John was an extraordinary person with varied interests, including his extensive and expert research and tireless hunt for ancient treasure ships run aground in the California desert, for which he appeared in several documentaries — most recently, “Unexplained and Unexplored: Ghost Ship of the Damned”; television shows, including “Myth Hunters”; and a profile about his desert discoveries in Newsweek magazine, where John told the reporter he was an “explorer of legends and lore.”
His impressive research and storytelling are reflected on his website, lostshipsofthedesert.com. He was also previously the editor of Dezert Magazine.
He also previously worked as a disc jockey and was a member of well-known comedy clubs, where he performed.
He had a career in sales and worked for Sit ‘n Sleep at the time of his death and was very much loved by his colleagues.
He served as a San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society board member, where he gave much of his volunteer time, and was the society’s Facebook master educating a large and enthusiastic audience with multiple daily posts about the history of the area.
His family knew him as “Jay,” and he is survived by sisters Tammy Goff, Stephanie M. Grasson and Donna, as well as his brother, Gregg Grasson. He was preceded in death by his father, John Louis Grasson Sr., mother and stepmother.
John had an infectious sense of humor, and he made new friends wherever he went. John’s friends, old and new, will remember his many jokes and deep knowledge of the region’s history; they will also remember him as a very good friend with a heart of gold.
No funeral arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.