John Julius Walker, age 100, passed away on Feb. 11, at his Loma Linda home. John was born in Holtville, Calif. on Sept. 17, 1919.
Johnny served in the Navy as an aviation machinists mate first class.
He was a retired independent roofer of 50 years.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge and St. Mary’s Catholic Mission of the Morongo Indian Reservation.
John is survived by his daughters Sharon Mathews and Carol Walker of Banning; son Howard Chapman of Temecula; grandsons Cliff Mathews of Banning, Joehenry Turbyfill of Tucson; granddaughters Christina Mathews of Calexico and Candice Humphrey of Indianapolis, Ind.; great-granddaughter Tianna Lister of Perris; great-grandson Isiah Lister of San Jacinto; nephews Ted Springer and Tony Springer and their families and many other friends of family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Walker; granddaughter Kathy Lee Quintanilla; brother Ted Springer, Sr.
Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Morongo Indian Reservation, with burial to immediately follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning.
